In a shocking development, several houses have submerged under water in the Gangadhar river, which is allegedly caused by unlawful mining by Jandu Construction India Private Limited as per the victims in Golakganj in Assam's Dhubri district.

The Gangadhar river, which passes through Golakganj, is eroding, resulting in the loss of huge areas of land in hectares and the submersion of homes in the Dhubri district's West Ratiadah, which has caused turmoil and unrest in the area.

It is to be noted that hundreds of hectares of land have been submerged in the Gangadhar river and that over ten villages have already been completely destroyed as a result of the river's severe erosion. The inhabitants of the riverine area are afraid of re-excavation, as they fear getting homeless once more.

In this regard, the local MLA was contacted by the affected people. However there were claims that the MLA ignored them. As of yet, no elected official from the district authority has endorsed the details. As a result, the victims are worried.

The Assam government's Geology & Mining department granted permission to Jandu Construction India Private Limited (Jandu Construction India Priva) to mine sand from Tokrerchara Part-l ordinary clay/earth mining in Gangadhar River near the eroding area.

The company has been given the task of widening and improving a single lane road to four lane road from Kachhukhana Harichara Paglagaunj to Dhubri Phulbari Bridge approach of Srirampur-Dhubri section of NH-127B.

Furthermore, the Department of Geology & Mining directive strictly mentioned that the use of fully equipped machinery is prohibited. It even states that in the event that the river's path changes or someone is harmed, the order shall be cancelled.

As per the locals, the Jandu Construction India Private Limited employees ignores public objections and Geology & Mining orders and keeps pursuing mineral extraction with the assistance of the district administration's authorities. Additionally, the officials of the Jandu Construction company are allegedly threatening those who are impeding them.