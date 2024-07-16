Nawarbita, a village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, has been facing severe annual erosion from the Longa River flowing downstream from Bhutan. The persistent water erosion has displaced 70 to 80 families and consumed thousands of hectares of land, drastically altering the village landscape.

The erosion has not spared local infrastructure, uprooting Nawarbita LP School and several mosques. In response, the Assam Water Resources Department sanctioned a project worth Rs 150.79 lakhs to protect the village. However, residents claim these efforts have been ineffective.

A local resident appealed for help: "We urge the Assam government to protect our homes, mosques, and educational institutions. This longstanding issue has plagued us for years. The condition of the communication roads is also dire. Nawarbita is an ancient village, and nearly 70 houses have been engulfed by the river. We need immediate and effective measures."

Another villager expressed frustration with the current efforts: "The government sanctioned Rs 150.79 lakhs for the project, but the implementation has not been effective in protecting our village. We call upon the government to step up and ensure that meaningful action is taken."

The situation in Nawarbita highlights the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat river erosion and safeguard the livelihoods of affected communities. As the village continues to lose land and infrastructure to the Longa River, residents are hopeful for more robust government intervention to address this recurring crisis.