The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a statement on Sunday, warning of turbulent weather conditions in Assam from April 15 to 18, 2024. The state is expected to experience disturbances due to a cyclonic circulation over North Bangladesh and its surrounding regions, coupled with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

According to the RMC, Assam will witness thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and sporadic to widespread rainfall during this period, with heavy rainfall anticipated on April 16 and 17.

Isolated areas may experience light to moderate rainfall on April 14, with a high likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning across various districts including Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, Hojai, East Karbianglong, and Golaghat.

On April 15, isolated thunderstorms and lightning strikes are expected across districts such as Baksa, Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup(M), Darang, Udalguri, East Karbianglong, West Karbianglong, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, and Lakhimpur. Some areas may also witness light to moderate rainfall.

Several locations in Assam may experience light to moderate rainfall on April 16, with heavy rainfall forecasted in isolated areas over districts including Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Darang, and Udalguri.

On April 17, light to moderate rainfall is expected across many areas, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in districts like Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Majuli, and Dibrugarh. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also possible in isolated locations.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated over districts like Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia on April 18, along with mild to moderate rainfall in several areas.