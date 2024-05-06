Assam: Road accident claims life of 1, 2 injured in Jakhalabanda
A head-on collision between a gas-laden tanker and an Artiga vehicle in Sarubhagia, Jakhalabandha, in the Nagaon district, resulted in the tragic loss of the Artiga driver's life. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
- A fatal road accident occurred in Sarubhagia, Jakhalabandha, in the Nagaon district. A fatal road accident occurred in Sarubhagia, Jakhalabandha, in the Nagaon district.
- The driver of the Artiga vehicle, a man from Jorhat, tragically lost his life.
- Authorities have commenced an investigation into the cause of the accident.
A road accident took place in Sarubhagia of Jakhalabandha, under Nagaon district. It involved a head-on collision between a gas-laden tanker and an Artiga vehicle. The collision resulted in the death of the Artiga vehicle's driver, identified as Avijit Saikia from Jorhat.
The collision led to the immediate fatality of Avijit Saikia who was the driver of the Artiga. The accident also left 2 others injured, with 1 woman sustaining critical injuries.
Eyewitnesses report that the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS 03 AK 5253, was traversing through Jakhalabanda town when it collided with the gas-filled tanker, numbered AS 25 CC 9324, traveling from the opposite direction in Sarubhagia, resulting in a catastrophic impact.
The authorities initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and assess any potential negligence or violations that may have contributed to the tragic collision.
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