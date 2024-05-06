A road accident took place in Sarubhagia of Jakhalabandha, under Nagaon district. It involved a head-on collision between a gas-laden tanker and an Artiga vehicle. The collision resulted in the death of the Artiga vehicle's driver, identified as Avijit Saikia from Jorhat.

The collision led to the immediate fatality of Avijit Saikia who was the driver of the Artiga. The accident also left 2 others injured, with 1 woman sustaining critical injuries.



Eyewitnesses report that the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS 03 AK 5253, was traversing through Jakhalabanda town when it collided with the gas-filled tanker, numbered AS 25 CC 9324, traveling from the opposite direction in Sarubhagia, resulting in a catastrophic impact.

The authorities initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and assess any potential negligence or violations that may have contributed to the tragic collision.