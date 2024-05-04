In a heart-wrenching incident, a tragic accident occurred at Akhiranga in Kaliabor, leaving the local community in shock and grief. The accident unfolded on the Hatbor-Bamuni link road, where a minor student, Nikita Saikia, lost her life in a road mishap.

Nikita, a bright student studying in Class 1 at Shishu Niketan in Kaliabor, was on her way back home from school when the unfortunate incident took place. As she got down from the tempo in front of her house and attempted to cross the road, she was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle, identified as a brick-filled Bolero, callously fled the scene towards Ujani following the accident, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The Jakhalabandha police swiftly reacted to the situation, seizing the vehicle as part of their investigation into the incident.

The aftermath of the accident plunged Akhiranga village into an indescribable atmosphere of sorrow and despair. Nikita's untimely demise left her family and the entire community reeling in anguish. Her parents, grandmother, and other family members were overcome with grief, many rendered unconscious by their tears.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, transporting the grieving family members to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention and support. Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities coordinated efforts to conduct a postmortem examination on Nikita's body to ascertain the exact cause of her tragic death.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with authorities committed to bringing those responsible for the reckless driving and subsequent hit-and-run to justice.