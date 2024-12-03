The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has announced the replacement of the present contractor engaged in the construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over Assam's Brahmaputra River.

The decision, which was made during a ministry meeting with all stakeholders at the national capital, comes as work on the project has been halted since September, according to an official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The official stated that the process of selecting a new contractor will begin on a priority basis.

Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a post on X, said, “A meeting was held today at @MORTHIndia in New Delhi with all stakeholders regarding the construction of the bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat.”

The CMO said all aspects regarding the slow progress of work on the bridge were discussed threadbare and important decisions were taken.

It was decided that the "existing contractor will be replaced and the process to identify a new contractor will begin on a priority basis," the CMO said.

“The performance guarantee of the current/outgoing contractor will be forfeited given agreed timelines were not met,” it added.

Construction work on the vital bridge has been at a standstill since September 5.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari about it the same month.

The Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has already left the site and work has been halted, he had said.

“This is unfortunate as further delays would jeopardize the timely completion of the vital infrastructure project which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region'', Sarma said.

He had requested the union minister for his intervention to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target for completion of the project by December 2025.

The two-lane bridge, including the approaches over the River Brahmaputra, from Majuli on the north bank to Jorhat on the south bank was awarded by the MORTH in August 2021 with a total estimated contract value of Rs 650 crore.