A road under the Chirang district has caused huge problems for the people of the region as there is a massive pothole in the middle of the route from Chapaguri on the National Highway to Roumari, via Hagrama Bridge to the northern region of Apteka.

Locals have alleged that many people have been killed in accidents due to difficulty in the movement of vehicles due to large potholes in the middle of the road.

It is mentioned that the daily dumper tractors carrying a large quantity of stones, sand, soil, etc. on the said road have made it inappropriate for passenger vehicles to ply on the road.

Locals have complained that group organizations collect huge sums of money from each dumper and rock but yet the entire road is on the verge of collapse.

In this regard, the people have called for immediate repair of roads by drawing the attention of the district administration, local public representatives and public construction departments and to control the dumpers, and tractors carrying overloads.