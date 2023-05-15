A head-on collision on Monday (May 15) morning involving a Bolero pickup van and a Dumper truck on National Highway 115 at Bokapathar in Assam's Sadiya district resulted in at least three deaths and two severely injured members of a Nepalese family.

The tragic road accident occurred on national highway 115 near Dr Bhupen Hazarika Bridge connecting Dhala Sadiya in the Bokapathar area of Tinsukia district.

The deceased are Dil Bahadur Sonar (son), Binod Sonar (father), and Dalmaya Sonar.

According to sources, the family arrived in Sadiya on Monday morning from Nepal. They were on their way to attend a relative's wedding.

Two other Bolero pickup passengers, whose identities are unknown, were taken to Tinsukia for better medical care.