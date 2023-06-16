Three people were killed in a road accident that took place in Golai of Digboi.

The vehicle hit a tree with a massive force near the Golai terminal.

Three men and two women were traveling in the car when the accident took place.

Two of them have been sent to Dibrugarh for treatment and are in critical condition.



The deceased were identified as Amrit Dutta from Jagun, Disha Gupe from Lidu Bazar, and Subhash Goope. While the injured have been identified as Sadhana Gupe and Ratan Goope.

According to sources, they are said to be relatives of the same family.

The accident took place at midnight while they were on their way home.

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