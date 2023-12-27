In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Assam's Sonitpur district late on Tuesday night.

The mishaps reportedly took place after a concert by singer Zubeen Garg at Balipara Mazalia Vidyalaya, as concert-goers were returning home.

The accidents occurred near Udmari village in Balipara Tehsil and Dighai Gaon.

It was reported that in both incidents, speeding vehicles hit the motorcycles carrying the victims, resulting in their immediate death.

The deceased have been identified as Kasem Ali, Roj Islam, Bipul Das, Debojit Basumatary, and Sarfung Basumatary.