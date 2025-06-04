In a landmark move to bolster connectivity and promote tourism in Assam’s hill districts, the state government has approved an ambitious road infrastructure development project worth Rs 3,875 crore for Dima Hasao, the highest investment ever made by the state in the region.

The mega project involves the construction and upgradation of 348 kilometers of roadways across five vital roads within the district. These roads are proposed to be developed to national highway standards, according to an announcement made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing following the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“In Dima Hasao, there are five roads identified with the potential to be upgraded to national highway specifications. If executed, this will significantly strengthen the district’s connectivity and unlock its tourism potential,” CM Sarma stated.

He further noted that the Rs 3,875 crore sanction for the 348-km network represents a historic investment for the hill district. “This is the largest road development initiative we’ve undertaken for Dima Hasao. Work will begin once the ongoing flood situation improves,” he added.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the funding will be jointly shared by the Centre and the state government, with the Central Government bearing 80 percent of the cost, and the Assam Government covering the remaining 20 percent.



Additionally, the Assam Cabinet has approved a financial sanction of Rs 1,450 crore to the Mega Mission Society under the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana. The funds will be utilised to implement a range of flagship initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhya Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (MMMUA), paddy procurement schemes, Amrit Sarovar projects, and the establishment of milk processing facilities in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Dhemaji districts.

In a separate decision, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 843 crore for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for the 2025–26 financial year. The allocation is aimed at supporting developmental projects and accelerating socio-economic growth within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

To enhance administrative efficiency in law enforcement, the Cabinet also approved the re-designation of 35 existing posts of Superintendent of Police (SP) to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) across various districts. The move is expected to streamline the command hierarchy in light of recent administrative restructuring and the creation of co-districts, thereby strengthening the leadership framework within Assam Police.



