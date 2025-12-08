Assam: Road safety measures intensified across Margherita, accident-prone corridors identified

Authorities in Margherita Co-District have initiated an intensified road safety overhaul following a high-level review meeting of the Co-District Road Safety Committee (CDRSC) held on Monday, December 8 under the chairmanship of Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley.

During the meeting, the Digboi–Jagun and Digboi–Lekhapani routes were flagged as high-risk zones with a history of frequent accidents. In response, officials from NHIDCL, PWD (Roads), Police, Excise, and the Transport Department conducted a joint field inspection of the vulnerable stretches immediately after the review.

As part of the mitigation plan, crash barrier installation has been proposed at Satsang Vihar near the bridge, with the Public Works Department confirming that the cost estimate has already been submitted. NHIDCL has also committed to installing rumble strips and cat’s eyes at multiple points—including Margherita AR&T School (near India Club), Nandang Tea Estate, Margherita Tinali, Ledo Natun Line, and Itakhula—by December 11, 2025.

Additionally, road agencies and municipal bodies have been instructed to carry out roadside vegetation clearance and initiate fresh road markings at all vulnerable locations to improve visibility, especially during night-time.

With the winter picnic season nearing, the committee expressed concerns over overloaded vehicles and roadside liquor consumption—issues known to increase accident risks. The Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) has been tasked with identifying popular picnic hotspots and launching awareness campaigns through banners and signages.

The Deputy Superintendent of Excise has been directed to tighten surveillance on illegal liquor sales, while the Excise Department will launch sensitization drives emphasizing the prohibition of serving alcohol to drivers. Regular breath analyser checks, especially during peak hours, will be mandatory under the revised enforcement plan.

To further strengthen road regulation, the MVI will shift selected enforcement activities to night-time operations and submit a comprehensive NAKA checking plan. Agencies such as NHIDCL, PWD (Roads), and PWD (NH) have also been instructed to submit standard-compliant estimates for road furniture.

In terms of emergency response, the CDSP, Margherita, will prepare a strategic night-time ambulance deployment plan, which will be implemented by the SDM & HO. Assistant Commissioner Pritom Gogoi has been assigned to lead a district-wide survey of potholes in major road corridors, while Executive Officer Dheeraj Bhattacharjee will conduct a similar assessment within municipal limits.

The intensified measures aim to significantly reduce accident risks and ensure safer travel across Margherita Co-District in the coming months.