An alleged robbery accused sustained serious injuries after Rangia Police opened fire during an operation at an interior location under the Tulsibari Police Outpost in Assam’s Rangia during the Durga Puja festivities.

The accused, identified as Janmehmud, alias Mela, was shot in the left leg and subsequently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari for treatment.

According to preliminary information, Mela was suspected of involvement in multiple robbery cases and was allegedly a key figure behind several such incidents in the area.

The firing came a day after Rangia Police chased and arrested one of his alleged associates in connection with a vehicle robbery case. Following the arrest, police intensified efforts to trace other suspects linked to the case.

Police personnel had been on alert since the evening as part of the operation to apprehend those allegedly involved in the robbery.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the firing and the accused’s alleged involvement in the cases are awaited.