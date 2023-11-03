A brazen case of burglary has occurred in Assam's Barpeta town, with thieves making off with a bag consisting of money from customers who were shopping for gold jewellery. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera footage.

The audacious robbery transpired at the Mahamaya Jewellery shop in Barpeta town, leaving customers in shock. Rohini Deka, a woman hailing from Sorbhog, visited the shop in Barpeta town to purchase gold jewellery. She was examining the jewellery while her bag, containing cash, mobile phones, and medicines, lay nearby.

In mere fifteen seconds, the thieves seized the opportunity to commit the robbery. The entire incident was captured by the establishment’s CCTV cameras.

Subsequently, the victim promptly lodged an FIR at the Barpeta police station.

The incident, which occurred during broad daylight, has sent shockwaves across Barpeta town, raising concerns about the city’s security and its implications for the future.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident that unfolded today. Our mother’s belongings were taken right before our eyes. We hope the authorities will take swift action to bring the culprits to justice and ensure the safety of our town,” said the victim's daughter.