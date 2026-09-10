Assam: Robbery reported in Nagaon, miscreants flee with over Rs 2 lakh after attacking man

A robbery was reported in the East Singimari area of Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district after a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly intercepted a man and fled with more than Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone.

The incident reportedly took place when Fakrul Islam, a resident of East Singimari, was returning home from Rupohihat market. According to preliminary information, the miscreants stopped him on the road near his residence and allegedly assaulted him on the leg before snatching his bag.

The bag reportedly contained more than Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone. The assailants fled the spot soon after the incident.

The incident has triggered concern among locals, who have expressed apprehension over the security situation in the area.

Following the report, personnel from Rupohihat Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are working to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery.

Further details are awaited.