The Cachar Police on September 23 apprehended a Rohingya national in Kalain of Cachar district of Assam.

The Rohingya national identified as Ismail Khan was allegedly trying to enter Bangladesh from Cachar but the locals suspected him and handed him over to the police.

Khan came to Cachar from Uttar Pradesh with a broker who assured him help to reach Bangladesh in exchange for cash.

The arrested refugee first entered Bangladesh from Myanmar in 2017 and in the same year, he came back to India in the same year. Since then he was staying in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

In UP, he met a broker named Mampu Roy, who assured him help to reach Bangladesh in exchange for Rs 5000.

Later, the broker brought him to Cachar along with him from where he was supposed to reach Bangladesh.