Assam: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ makers decry rampant piracy, seek justice for Assamese cinema

The makers of the Assamese film Roi Roi Binale have expressed strong resentment over the rampant piracy of their film, which surfaced across several digital platforms just nine days after its theatrical release.

Addressing a press conference at the Zeal Creations office in Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahati, Director Rajesh Bhuyan and Producer Shyamantak Gautam voiced their disappointment over the issue, calling it a serious setback for the regional film industry.

The team revealed that while short clips of the movie had previously circulated online without objection, the entire film was illegally uploaded soon after its release, spreading rapidly across multiple channels and platforms.

“This full-scale piracy has taken a terrible shape in just a few days. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of everyone involved, especially Zubeen Garg, whose dream was to see Assamese cinema reach new heights. He never imagined such betrayal from within the community,” the filmmakers stated.

They further mentioned that over 3,000 members of Zubeen Garg’s fan club tried to counter the unauthorized uploads online but were unable to curb the spread effectively.

During the event, the team identified several YouTube channels responsible for illegally uploading the film and condemned those exploiting creative works for monetary gain. Reports of piracy have emerged from multiple locations, including Duliajan, Tezpur, Dispur, and other regions.

Discussions with the Crime Branch are currently underway as authorities suspect that the source of the pirated content extends beyond Assam, suggesting the involvement of a larger trafficking network.

The filmmakers reaffirmed their commitment to pursue legal action against those responsible and appealed to the public to show greater respect toward Assamese culture, creativity, and cinema by rejecting pirated content.