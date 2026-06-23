Assam rolls out e-Zero FIR system for cyber fraud complaints

The Assam government on Tuesday, June 23, launched the e-Zero FIR initiative, under which cyber fraud complaints registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or the cybercrime helpline 1930 will be automatically converted into First Information Reports (FIRs).

Announcing the rollout, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam was among the first states in the country to implement the system, which aims to enable faster police intervention in cybercrime cases.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the initiative aligns with the Centre's vision of creating a cyber-secure India and would ensure jurisdiction-free and hassle-free registration of FIRs in cyber financial fraud cases.

Under the new system, complaints involving cyber financial frauds of more than Rs 10 lakh will be automatically converted into Zero FIRs, allowing law enforcement agencies to initiate action without delay, irrespective of jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is expected to improve the chances of recovering money lost to cyber fraud by reducing the time taken between the filing of a complaint and the start of the investigation.

Sarma credited the implementation of the system to the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the efforts of Assam Police.

Cybercrime, particularly online financial fraud, has emerged as a growing concern across the country, prompting authorities to adopt technology-driven mechanisms for quicker response and investigation.

Officials said the e-Zero FIR system would strengthen the state's capacity to respond to cyber fraud complaints and enhance protection for victims of online financial crimes.