Assam rolls out mascots, influencers, para-athletes to boost voter turnout via SVEEP

Special initiatives involving social media influencers, para-athletes and community-driven activities have been rolled out across Assam to increase voter participation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The efforts are part of the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, aimed at strengthening awareness about voting rights and responsibilities, according to an official statement.

Authorities across districts are organising a range of outreach activities, including street plays, rangoli and drawing competitions, slogan-writing contests, digital poster campaigns, wall-writing drives and workshops. News presentation contests and other public engagement formats have also been introduced to widen participation.

Officials said the campaign is being conducted under the supervision of the Chief Electoral Officer to encourage informed and active voter engagement. “To enhance voter turnout and spread awareness about citizens’ fundamental democratic rights and responsibilities, a wide range of activities are being organised across the state,” the statement noted.

Several districts have adopted localised approaches to connect with voters. Custom mascots such as ‘Bakhar’ in Lakhimpur, ‘Ganabandhu’ in Sonitpur, ‘Jolou’ in Jorhat, ‘Chameli’ in Golaghat, and ‘Dwimlu’ and ‘Sikhiri’ in Kokrajhar have been introduced to build familiarity and recall.

Public figures have also been enlisted to widen outreach. Jorhat district has brought in Northeast-based vlogger Abhinav Borah, popularly known as ‘LazyGuy’, as a campaign face to engage younger voters. Actor Rajiv Duwari has been named an SVEEP icon in Lakhimpur, while para-cyclist Rakesh Banik is set to lead awareness drives across multiple districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel expressed confidence that the expanded campaign would translate into higher voter turnout and urged citizens to take part in the democratic process.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.