Assam rolls out Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu schemes, extends aid to flood-hit students in Dhubri

The Assam government on August 6 launched the statewide distribution of application forms for the Nijut Moina and newly introduced Nijut Babu schemes, alongside financial assistance for students affected by recent floods.

In Dhubri district, the central programme was held at Bholanath College (Autonomous), where eligible students received financial aid to purchase textbooks and other study materials lost in the floods.

The event was attended by Dhubri MLA Baby Begum, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairperson Debamoy Sanyal, Bholanath College (Autonomous) Principal Kishore Kumar Shah, district administration officials, academicians, teachers and students.

Application forms for the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes were distributed during the programme.

The two state government schemes are aimed at providing financial support to students pursuing higher education while encouraging regular attendance in schools and colleges across Assam.