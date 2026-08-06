Assam rolls out Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu schemes, extends aid to flood-hit students in Dhubri
Assam began distributing Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu application forms across the state on August 6. In Dhubri, flood-hit students also received money to replace lost study materials.
- Eligible students received money to replace textbooks and materials lost in floods
- The district event was organised at Bholanath College in Dhubri
- Baby Begum, Debamoy Sanyal and officials attended the distribution programme
The Assam government on August 6 launched the statewide distribution of application forms for the Nijut Moina and newly introduced Nijut Babu schemes, alongside financial assistance for students affected by recent floods.
In Dhubri district, the central programme was held at Bholanath College (Autonomous), where eligible students received financial aid to purchase textbooks and other study materials lost in the floods.
The event was attended by Dhubri MLA Baby Begum, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairperson Debamoy Sanyal, Bholanath College (Autonomous) Principal Kishore Kumar Shah, district administration officials, academicians, teachers and students.
Application forms for the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes were distributed during the programme.
The two state government schemes are aimed at providing financial support to students pursuing higher education while encouraging regular attendance in schools and colleges across Assam.
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