Assam rolls out online system to fast-track loans for small farmers

A state-wide rollout of the electronic Kisan Credit Card (e-KCC) platform is set to change how farmers in Assam access institutional credit, with a new agreement aimed at cutting delays and reducing paperwork in agricultural lending.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, through its Assam regional office, has entered into a tripartite agreement with Assam Gramin Bank and 24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt Ltd to implement the e-KCC system across the state.

The move is significant for a region where timely access to crop loans often determines farm output and household income. By shifting the Kisan Credit Card process to a fully digital platform, the initiative seeks to address long-standing bottlenecks in application processing, verification and disbursement.

The e-KCC portal is designed as a single digital window covering the entire loan lifecycle, from application to credit release. It allows farmers to apply for and track their KCC loans through a mobile-friendly, multilingual interface. The system supports end-to-end digital operations and is integrated with Aadhaar, eSign, PAN, SMS alerts and land record verification, reducing the need for repeated branch visits.

Officials said the platform also provides banks with real-time dashboards and management information systems, enabling closer monitoring of loan progress and quicker resolution of pending cases. The portal is already being used by several regional, rural and cooperative banks in other parts of the country.

The agreement was signed at the NABARD Assam regional office in Guwahati, with senior officials from NABARD and Assam Gramin Bank present.

Once operational at scale, the e-KCC rollout is expected to speed up credit flow to small and marginal farmers, improve transparency in lending decisions and strengthen financial inclusion in rural Assam.