Assam rolls out specialized M.Tech course to tackle floods, engineers to get scientific training

To tackle Assam’s persistent flood and erosion crisis, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 22 said that the government has launched a specialised M.Tech programme in Flood and Water Resources Management, developed in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

The course, designed for both working professionals and engineering graduates aims to build a skilled workforce capable of using advanced technology and strategic planning to address one of Assam’s most pressing natural challenges. The hybrid learning model makes the programme accessible without requiring a GATE score.

“This is a significant step toward science-driven flood management,” said Minister Hazarika. “By equipping over 200 engineers in the next ten years, we aim to empower our state with the knowledge and tools to mitigate flood damage in a sustainable and scientific way.”

The application portal is now live and interested candidates can apply through departmental channels. Selection will be based on written tests and interviews conducted by the department.