Assam: Rongali Bihu festivities begin in Dhubri with unique boating event across Brahmaputra

Celebrations marking the onset of Rongali Bihu gathered momentum across Dhubri district on Wednesday, April 15 as residents observed Pahila Bohag, the first day of the Assamese New Year, with a series of cultural programmes and community events.

The festivities reflected a blend of traditional practices and innovative presentations. Among the key highlights was a river-based celebration organised by Nrityangan, a socio-cultural organisation in Dhubri, which hosted a boat ride along the banks of the Brahmaputra River. The event drew attention for its distinctive format, with performers presenting Bihu music and dance against the backdrop of the riverine landscape, attracting onlookers at nearby ghats.

Parallel celebrations were held across the town, including a cultural programme organised by Shivam Kala Kendra. The event featured performances of traditional Bihu dance, marking the arrival of spring and the agricultural new year in Assam.

The programme commenced with a tribute to the late Assamese musical icon Zubeen Garg. Organisers and participants observed the homage as a recognition of his contribution to the cultural and musical identity of the state. Performers noted that his legacy continues to influence emerging artists.

Several community leaders and local figures attended the event and were felicitated with traditional gamosas and citations in recognition of their contributions to society.

With Rongali Bihu celebrations set to continue over the coming days, cultural organisations in Dhubri have emphasised their role in sustaining and promoting traditional practices associated with the festival.