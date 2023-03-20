Abhayapuri Bamungaon, Block 2 of Bongaigaon district, Assam, is buzzing with excitement as Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, approaches. The women of the village are busy making traditional gamosas to be presented as gifts to their loved ones during the festival.

Women, both old and young of Abhayapuri Bamungaon Block 2 are caught up in the fervor of the festival.

Tap-tapping sounds of the fast moving handlooms on which intricately designed gamosas are lined up, indicates the welcoming of the much awaited festival of Rongali Bihu.

Keeping alive the tradition of gifting a loved one with a Bihuwan (traditional gamosas made in handlooms) as part of the Bihu tradition, women folk in Assam are also defying the dangers lurking due to the impact of the powerlooms in the market.

The women in the village are showcasing their creativity and skills in making gamosas for their loved ones. The gamosas are decorated with colorful patterns and designs, making them even more special. These gamosas are not just a piece of cloth, but they hold a significant cultural and traditional value for the people of Assam.

As Rongali Bihu approaches, the excitement and enthusiasm among the people of Abhayapuri Bamungaon Block 2 continue to grow. The women folks are all set to celebrate the festival with great fervor and enthusiasm, making it a memorable occasion for everyone.