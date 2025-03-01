Acting promptly on passenger complaints about thefts aboard Train No. 22228 DN-Vande Bharat Express at Guwahati Railway Station in February 2025, railway authorities launched a well-coordinated crackdown to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), intensifying surveillance measures, meticulously analyzed CCTV footage and laid strategic traps to track down the perpetrators. The investigation revealed a gang operating in an organized manner, targeting passengers’ belongings while the train was stationed at the platform.

RPF teams successfully apprehended four habitual offenders captured in the CCTV footage. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sarwan Sah, Sunil Yadav, Ashok Das, and Majnu Yadav.



During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in the thefts. Following due process, they were handed over to the Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Guwahati, for further legal proceedings.