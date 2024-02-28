The Republican Party of India (Athawale) has announced that they are going to field a candidate for the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in Assam for the upcoming general elections.

This was anounced by RPI (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale who said that their party can perform well among the voters of the minorities and backward classes if they get the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

Athawale also said that he would be holding talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard.

"In this Lok Sabha elections, we are asking for two seats in Maharashtra, two seats in Uttar Pradesh and one seat in Assam, which is the Dhubri seat. If BJP fields no candidate in Dhubri, then we would like to contest from here and open our account in Assam. I am going to talk to Himanta Biswa Sarma. I shall also talk with Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh. Ajmal has been winning from the Dhubri seat several times, but this time our Republican Party of India will try to win this seat," said Athawale.

Athawale also said that the RPI (Athawale) will be fielding Rezaul Karim as their candidate from Dhubri seat.

"Rezaul Karim is our minority leader here. He is also the chief of our state minority front. We want to field him from here. Hence I shall hold talks with Himanta Biswa Sarma. The RPI should be getting one seat from here. I am sure that this time the NDA will cross 400 seats and Narendra Modi shall return as the Prime Minister," said Athawale.

The BJP and its allies are yet to decide on the seat sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is yet to announce the sharing of seats with its main allies the AGP and UPPL even as other alliance partner such as the RPI (Athawale) are seeking a share in the cake.