Assam: Rs 1 lakh cash seized from vehicle during Nagaon bypoll checking in Raha

Flying Squad Team (FST) deployed for the upcoming Nagaon by-election seized Rs 1 lakh in cash from an Alto car during a vehicle-checking drive at Purana Chariali in Raha, Assam, on Thursday, September 17.

According to the initial report, the cash was recovered from Anarul Islam, a resident of Chengajan in Raha. He was travelling in an Alto car bearing registration number AS 02 AY 3621 when the vehicle was stopped for checking.

A member of the Flying Squad Team said the team was conducting routine vehicle inspections as part of its election duty when it stopped the car and searched it.

The team found Rs 1 lakh in cash inside the vehicle and questioned Islam about the source and intended use of the money.

“Anarul Islam told us that he had purchased some items from a hardware shop and was carrying the money to pay the shopkeeper. He also said that he had withdrawn the money on September 16 and showed us the receipt,” the FST member said.

The team said that under the election-related restrictions in force for the by-election, carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 requires verification.

“Since the amount was above Rs 50,000, we seized the cash as per the rules. After completing all the required formalities, we allowed Anarul Islam to leave,” the FST member said.

The seizure comes amid intensified vehicle checks and monitoring of cash movement by election authorities in the run-up to the Nagaon by-election.