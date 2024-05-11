Nagaon Police, led by Inspector Baluram Terang from Rupahihat Police Station, conducted a successful raid against illegal betting activities related to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The operation resulted in the recovery of incriminating evidence and the arrest of an individual involved in IPL gambling.

During the raid, the police team seized cash amounting to Rs. 1 lakh and a mobile handset. The recovered mobile handset and cash serve as crucial evidence in furthering the investigation and ensuring legal proceedings against those involved in unlawful gambling activities.

Authorities continue to urge the public to refrain from engaging in illegal gambling practices and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies for swift action.