Assam: Rs 1 lakh seized during raid against IPL gambling in Nagaon, 1 arrested
Nagaon Police, under the leadership of Inspector Baluram Terang, successfully carried out a raid against illegal IPL betting activities. The operation led to the arrest of an individual and the recovery of Rs. 1 lakh cash and a mobile handset.
- Nagaon Police conducts successful raid against IPL illegal betting
- One individual arrested, Rs. 1 lakh cash and mobile handset seized
- Public urged to refrain from illegal gambling activities and report any suspicious activities
Nagaon Police, led by Inspector Baluram Terang from Rupahihat Police Station, conducted a successful raid against illegal betting activities related to the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The operation resulted in the recovery of incriminating evidence and the arrest of an individual involved in IPL gambling.
During the raid, the police team seized cash amounting to Rs. 1 lakh and a mobile handset. The recovered mobile handset and cash serve as crucial evidence in furthering the investigation and ensuring legal proceedings against those involved in unlawful gambling activities.
Authorities continue to urge the public to refrain from engaging in illegal gambling practices and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies for swift action.
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