In a shocking incident, miscreants allegedly looted Rs. 1.19 lakhs from a jawan of the Indian Army in broad daylight at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on January 19.

The Indian Army jawan has been identified as Raju Sangma. According to reports, Sangma had withdrawn the cash from the State Bank of India (SBI), Boko.Sangma was followed by the miscreants. Spotting an opportunity, when Sangma went to a saloon for haircut, miscreants snatched the bag containing cash from and fled the spot in no time. Although Sangma got hold of one the robber, the other fled from the spot with the bag.

Rajkhowa approached Noonmati police station to file a complaint against the miscreants. A probe has been launched into the matter.Sangma has reported about the incident at the police station and an investigation has been launched.

Earlier on December 5, 2022, a man in Changsari of Kamrup was reportedly robbed of at least Rs 30 lakh.According to sources, the incident took place near the Changsari Police Station while the man was heading to an FCI warehouse to pay the rent of the trucks associated there.

The person identified as Ranjit Nath, was allegedly stopped by robbers while he was on his way to the warehouse with the money on his Bolero bearing registration number AS01BD2309. After he stopped, the robbers assaulted him and fled with the money.He then called up his associates who rescued him and filed an FIR at the Changsari Police Station.