Assam: Rs 1.64 lakh fake currency seized in Barpeta’s Mandia, one held

Police have seized counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1.64 lakh during an operation in Mandia area of Barpeta district, leading to the detention of one person in connection with the suspected circulation of fake notes.

The detained person has been identified as Kalim Uddin. Police suspect that the seized counterfeit currency may be linked to a wider network involved in the circulation and distribution of fake notes.

Following the seizure, investigators are questioning the detained individual to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency, its intended destination and the manner in which it was allegedly being circulated.

Police are also probing the possible involvement of several other persons in the suspected racket. Investigators are expected to examine whether the detained person was acting alone or was connected to a larger network operating in the area or beyond.

The counterfeit notes have been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Further details regarding the denominations of the seized notes and the exact circumstances of the operation have not been disclosed.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and further action is expected based on the findings of the police.