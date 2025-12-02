Assam: Rs 20,000 collected in fines during road safety operation in Margherita
In a coordinated operation, the police, excise department, and transport department jointly conducted a naka checking drive near NH-315 at Satsang Vihar in Margherita under Tinsukia district, Assam on Tuesday, December 2 evening, aiming to ensure road safety and curb illegal activities ahead of the festive season.
- Joint enforcement drive held near NH-315 in Margherita.
- Over 100 vehicles inspected; 2 caught for drunk driving.
- Rs 20,000 in penalties imposed for drink driving violations.
In a coordinated operation, the police, excise department, and transport department jointly conducted a naka checking drive near NH-315 at Satsang Vihar in Margherita under Tinsukia district, Assam on Tuesday, December 2 evening, aiming to ensure road safety and curb illegal activities ahead of the festive season.
The police team, led by DSP Fayez Ahmed, carried out the operation with active participation from Margherita Excise Inspector Nabajeet Buragohain and Enforcement Inspector Babul Baruah.
During the drive, officials inspected more than a hundred vehicles. Two cases were registered under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol, and penalties amounting to Rs 20,000 were imposed on the violators.
Authorities stated that such joint enforcement measures will continue in view of the upcoming festivals, including Christmas, New Year celebrations, and Bhogali Bihu, to maintain law and order and promote responsible road behaviour
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