Serious allegations of corruption have surfaced against Pranab Narayan Dev, Chairman of the Koch Rajbongshi Development Council (KRDC), with the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani (AAKRS) accusing him of embezzling public funds meant for the welfare of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

The controversy stems from a reported ₹2.6 crore allocation to an NGO named Darpan, allegedly for UPSC/APSC coaching programs, but AAKRS claims that no real work has been done under this scheme.

“This is nothing short of a betrayal,” said Udayranjan Roy Prodhani, General Secretary of AAKRS. “The money was meant to uplift our students, to secure a future for them. Instead, it has gone into the pockets of corrupt individuals.” He further stated that AAKRS members came to know about the misuse of funds through media reports, and they now demand an immediate government probe into the scam.

The Assam government has been providing over ₹25 crore annually to the Koch Rajbongshi Development Council for community welfare. However, AAKRS alleges that this money is being systematically misused rather than being invested in genuine developmental projects.



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“This is not a one-time scam. It’s a pattern. Time and again, we have raised concerns about financial mismanagement in the council, but no action has been taken. Now, this ₹2.6 crore scam has come to light. How much more money has been looted that we don’t even know about?” Prodhani questioned.

The Sanmilani has demanded the immediate removal of Pranab Narayan Dev from his position to ensure a fair investigation. “We want the Chief Minister and the Speaker of Assam Assembly to step in. If he remains in his position, he will influence the investigation. He should be removed immediately,” Prodhani said.

Prodhani also criticized the allocation of funds to Darpan, calling it an infamous NGO with no track record of genuine developmental work. “Why was this NGO given such a large sum? What qualifications does it have? Where is the proof that students benefited from this money? The people deserve answers.”

With ₹25 crore being allocated annually by the Directorate of Scheduled Castes and Backward Castes for the development of the Koch Rajbongshi community, AAKRS is raising concerns over the lack of transparency in fund utilization. “This money is for the upliftment of our people, not for the personal luxury of corrupt officials. We demand a full audit of all past fund allocations,” Prodhani stated firmly.

AAKRS has also urged the government to investigate previous allegations of corruption against Dev.

“This is not just about ₹2.6 crore. How many more crores have disappeared under his leadership? The government must act now before more damage is done,” Prodhani asserted.