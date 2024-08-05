The Customer Service Point of State Bank of India was looted by thieves on August 5 in Boko, Assam. The incident occurred during the day time when a thief entered the bank and made off with Rs 2.80 lakh cash.

As per sources, the thief entered the branch after the SBI Customer Service Point manager Fazr Ali closed the branch briefly while he left for home.

Alert residents, soon informed the police and tried to locate the thief who barged into the bank premises during the manager's absence.

Also read: Assam: Miscreants loot Rs 45 lakh from Punjab National Bank depositor

This latest incident adds to a growing sense of insecurity in the area, which has seen a spate of thefts in recent days. The persistence of these crimes has fueled frustration and fear among the residents, who are now demanding increased vigilance and action from the police.

Residents are urging police to step up their efforts to apprehend the culprits and restore a sense of safety to their homes and businesses.