The Assam government on October 7 decided to provide relief funds to Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) worth Rs 285 crore.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The proposed scheme will benefit nearly 20,000 pensioners of ASEB/ successor companies.

''Non-AA Financial Sanction in respect of contribution towards ASEB Pension Fund amounting to Rs 285 crore to provide relief to ASEB pensioners,'' one of the key decisions tweeted by Assam CM read.

Besides this, the cabinet also gave a nod to the Assam Unified Building Byelaws, 2022 for the Master plan areas of Assam to upgrade existing building permit systems.

Further, several key decisions pertaining to reforming examination norms, providing relief to power consumers, boosting power generation, honouring Pratima Barua Pandey’s legacy, and ensuring ease in the functioning of schools were also taken in the cabinet meeting.