A brazen theft in Dhubri has raised alarm after Rs 3 lakh was stolen in broad daylight from an E-stamp vendor stall located directly opposite the Dhubri Bar Association. The money, withdrawn earlier in the day from the State Bank of India’s main branch, belonged to Tapan Kumar Seal and was being kept at the stall operated by his brother, Tapas Kumar Sil.

The incident unfolded during the afternoon when Tapas Kumar Sil was reportedly distracted by a deaf and mute individual who gestured at ten-rupee notes scattered near the stall. Believing the cash may have been dropped by a customer, Sil stepped out to collect it. In that brief moment, the bag containing the large sum vanished.

Victim Tapan Kumar Seal

Police suspect the involvement of the "Irani Gang," a group known for executing thefts through deceptive distraction techniques. The method used in this case closely mirrors the gang’s past operations across the region.

The theft has heightened concern among traders and residents in Dhubri, many of whom fear the gang’s presence could signal a wave of similar crimes.

Dhubri police have appealed to the public for any information that could aid the investigation and have urged vigilance among local businesses.