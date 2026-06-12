Assam: Rs 3.3 crore road projects launched in Boko–Chhaygaon constituency

Three road projects worth about Rs 3.3 crore were launched in the Boko–Chhaygaon Assembly constituency on June 12, under the State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) scheme for 2025-26.

Boko–Chhaygaon MLA Raju Mesh laid the foundation stones for the projects in the presence of Public Works Department (Roads) officials and local representatives. The projects are aimed at improving rural connectivity and providing all-weather road access to several villages in the constituency.

According to officials, a one-kilometre road from Boko-Chamaria Road to Raipara via Medhipara, including a wooden bridge at Raipara, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.19 crore. The project includes earthwork, Granular Sub-Base (GSB), Water Bound Macadam (WBM), Interlocking Concrete Block Pavement (ICBP), a slab culvert and four hume pipe culverts.

Another project involves the construction of a 0.65-km road from Athkupara PWD Road to Ganya Cemetery Road at a cost of Rs 61.29 lakh. The work includes earthwork, GSB, WBM, ICBP and a hume pipe culvert.

A third project, estimated at Rs 1.5 crore, will connect Agchiya Deochor to the residence of Basanta Kalita via Uttar Bahjani LP School in Bangaon. The two-kilometre road will be built with GSB, WBM and semi-dense bituminous concrete, along with four hume pipe culverts.

The foundation stone-laying ceremonies were held at Raipara, Athkupara and Deochor.

Addressing residents, Mesh said the projects would improve transportation and facilitate development in rural areas. He said foundation stones for 13 road projects had been laid in the constituency over the past six days.

The MLA also expressed confidence that road infrastructure in the constituency would see significant improvement over the coming years and said efforts were being made to complete several long-pending development works.