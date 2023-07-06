Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 6 addressed the gathering at the arms laying down ceremony of five former Adivasi militant groups and the oath-taking ceremony of the Adivasi Development Council at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Panjabari. The five groups are All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Santhal Tiger Force (STF), Adivasi Cobra Militant Assam (ACMA) and Adivasi People's Army (APA). During his speech, CM Sarma outlined various welfare measures for the former militants who have chosen to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

One of the key announcements made by CM Sarma is the creation of a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakh for each of the 1,182 cadres who have surrendered. The fixed deposit will be made on or before August 15, 2023, and the cadres will be able to avail a loan of Rs. 3 lakh from the deposit to start their own businesses or pursue other ventures. The government will also provide counseling services to support the cadres during their transition to civilian life. Additionally, a monthly stipend of Rs. 6,000 will be given to each cadre for the next three years to cover their daily expenses.

Recognizing the infrastructural challenges faced by Adivasi villages, CM Sarma assured that the government will prioritize the construction of roads leading to these villages. He also emphasized the government's commitment to the development of schools and colleges for the Adivasi community. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made an appeal to Paresh Baruah, chief of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), to join talks for peace.

CM Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and AK Mishra for their support and involvement in the peace process with the Adivasi militants. He stressed the importance of staying committed to the path of peace and development, urging the former militants not to be swayed by those who might try to lure them back into armed activities.

Highlighting the significance of the Adivasi community's unique customs, practices, and land rights, CM Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to protecting their culture, language, and identity. He announced various reservation initiatives, including reserved seats for Adivasi candidates in medical/health departments, nursing courses, colleges, universities, and ITIs.

"The government aims to empower the Adivasi community through skill development and ensure their representation across various sectors.", said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma emphasized that the development of the Adivasi community is a shared responsibility, and he called upon the former militants to actively participate in the development process. He assured them that their identity would be preserved, and the government would work towards the overall upliftment of the Adivasi society.