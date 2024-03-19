In a series of operations aimed at ensuring the integrity of the electoral process Assam Police in collaboration with administrative authorities conducted rigorous checks resulting in the seizure of a substantial sum of money. The crackdown conducted in the wake of the announcement of election day saw a total of Rs 7,76,500 being confiscated across various locations in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.

During a routine naka checking operation supervised by 152 D CRPF at Kaloghat Bazar an amount of Rs 2,44,000 was seized from Moydul Islam hailing from Vill 2 No Pubergaon, PS Mankachar, Dist SSM, Assam. The seizure was made under the observation of CO, Manjachar, who ensured adherence to all procedural norms. The seized amount has been securely stored in the Malkhana of Mankachar PS for the night.

The intensified efforts of law enforcement were further highlighted by subsequent search operations conducted throughout the district. These operations resulted in the confiscation of an additional Rs 5,32,500 bringing the total seized amount to Rs 7,76,500. The money was seized on allegations of violating election rules.

The proactive measures taken by authorities underscore their commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process and curbing any attempts at malpractice or undue influence