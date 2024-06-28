Shibtosh Mahato, an RSS Nagar Karyavah and computer teacher at Dhubri Law College, was detained by Barpeta Police on Friday evening for alleged forgery and tampering of student mark sheets in exchange for money.

Mahato was apprehended from his residence in the Dhubri Municipal area following a tip-off. He stands accused of manipulating examination results by altering student answer sheets, allegedly in return for payment, which undermines the integrity of the academic institution.

The arrest is connected to Gauhati University's recent revelations of a widespread marksheet scam, where university officials have been accused of inflating student marks in exchange for bribes. This scam was exposed during an investigation into a forgery case at Ganesh-lal Choudhury College in Barpeta.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to Barpeta on Thursday, confirmed that those responsible for managing the university's computerized marksheet system were involved in taking bribes to increase student marks. He stated that the main accused in the scam has already been arrested and that six related cases have surfaced so far, including Mahato’s involvement.