On National Highway-37, the deployment of animal detection systems has been met with challenges that undermine their functionality, claims RTI activist Rohit Choudhury.

These systems, designed to reduce animal-vehicle collisions, have encountered issues due to environmental conditions and limitations in technology.

In a letter to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, RTI & Environment activist Rohit Choudhury asserted- "Animal sensors are found functional only intermittently during the VVIP visits to the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. The sensor cameras placed at Kanchanjuri corridor (Maloni) were removed a long time ago for reasons known only to the park authorities."

Further, the RTI activist once again requested the Union Minister to impress upon the Government of Assam to re-functionalize the sensor cameras on the Kanchanjuri animal corridor and operate all the other sensor cameras for the safety of the resident wild animals of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The alleged malfunctioning of these cameras has raised significant concerns among conservationists and activists.

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The absence of operational speed checks increases the risk of road accidents involving animals, which could be fatal for species like the Indian rhinoceros, tigers, Asian elephants, wild water buffaloes, and various deer species that inhabit the park. The park is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses and provides sanctuary to several other globally threatened species.

This situation has sparked an outcry from environmental activists like Rohit Choudhury, who have criticized the forest department for the delay in repairs and have called for accountability for the potential loss of wildlife due to speeding vehicles.

The National Green Tribunal had previously ordered the installation of these cameras, highlighting the legal and environmental imperative to protect the fauna of Kaziranga.

As the park currently hosting the tourist season, which typically runs from November to April, the urgency to fix the speed-check cameras is paramount to ensure the safety of the animals and the preservation of this vital ecosystem.