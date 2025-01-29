Fresh allegations of corruption and malpractice at the Dhubri Revenue Circle Office have surfaced, triggering public concern. A Right to Information (RTI) application filed on January 8 has become a focal point, raising serious questions about transparency and administrative conduct.

The RTI, submitted by a member of the ruling party in Dhubri, consists of 38 pointed queries, particularly targeting Lat Mandal Sujit Sengupta. He has been accused of corruption, with concerns over his tenure, service record, and alleged misconduct. The application also questions land allocation practices, specifically the amount of land allotted to the Muslim community near Jhagrarpar.

Sources suggest that Sengupta’s involvement in land allotments and other dealings has long been a matter of public suspicion. The RTI has intensified scrutiny, with many wondering whether the revenue office will provide clear and timely responses.

The development has unsettled officials at the revenue office, as the application seeks information that could expose administrative lapses. Public attention is now focused on whether authorities will address these concerns transparently or attempt to sidestep accountability.