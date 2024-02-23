The North East is poised to become a significant hub for natural rubber production as top tire manufacturers express interest in investing in related industries. The Central Rubber Board (CRB) has initiated a special scheme aimed at incentivizing farmers in Assam, Meghalaya, and other North Eastern states to engage in rubber cultivation. As part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by the Modi government, a rubber nursery spanning approximately 40 hectares has been established in Umshru-Paham village, Meghalaya, near West Guwahati.

Inspecting the rubber nursery on February 22 was Anshuman Singhania, Vice President of a prominent rubber company. During his visit, Singhania familiarized himself with the various stages of rubber production, beginning with the cultivation of rubber tree seedlings at the nursery established by Omega Nursery under the guidance of the Central Rubber Board. Accompanying Singhania were Rajiv Budhraj, Director General of the Automotive Tire Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), Dr. Ashritha, Project Coordinator, and V. A. Shakeer, Commissioner of the Rubber Board.

Addressing reporters following his inspection, Singhania stated the commitment of every member company of ATMA to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He pledged investments towards establishing rubber-related industries in Assam and neighboring states once rubber production reaches full capacity. Singhania appealed for collaboration from state governments, local administrations, and conscientious citizens, foreseeing the potential for the establishment of industries, including rubber and tire manufacturing, to generate employment opportunities and catalyze socio-economic development in the region.

ATMA is organizing a two-day special program in Borjhar, Guwahati, starting Friday, bringing together representatives from major tire companies and officials from the Rubber Board. Titled the Indian Natural Rubber Organization for Assisted Development (INROAD) Project, the event aims to showcase the progress and various facets of natural rubber production in the North East.