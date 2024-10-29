Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 29, honouring India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day.'

Sonowal expressed his appreciation for the people of Assam, noting that, with their cooperation, the Port and Shipping ministry had organized the "Run for Unity," allowing everyone to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Similar events were held across the country, with BJP chief BY Vijayendra participating in the Karnataka edition. Vijayendra emphasised the importance of Patel's contributions, urging the youth to remember his sacrifices.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Unity Run, remarking that the event reflects a commitment not only to India's unity but also to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Shah noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to organise the Unity Run in memory of Sardar Patel, and this year, the event was scheduled on Dhanteras due to the Diwali festivities.

The 'Run for Unity' has become an annual tradition, celebrated nationwide on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy and the country's unity.