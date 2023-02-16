Nurul Huda, MLA of 85 No Rupahihat Legislative Assembly Council (LAC) prevented an ongoing eviction drive at Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary under Sonitpur district on February 16.



The MLA from Rupahihat of Assam’s Nagaon district threatened the district administration officials in the presence of the District Commissioner that no one can run a bulldozer in the name of eviction here in Burha Chapori.



“These residents have been living here for ages and paying land taxes. Yet the officials reached here and carried out eviction. Many houses have been destroyed, razed by bulldozers in the process. It is complete injustice meted out to the residents who have been living here for ages. Sonitpur DC has no power here to come and carry out an eviction. I have urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter. Without the presence of a magistrate, how can they conduct an eviction here? I have been moving here for the past half-an-hour but didn’t see the magistrate”, said MLA Nurul Huda.

Assam government’s massive eviction drive in Sonitpur’s Burha Chapori wildlife sanctuary is underway for the third day as JCBs, tractors raze illegally constructed schools, Anganwadi centres, houses within the sanctuary.

The administration began its three-day eviction drive at the sanctuary to clear off 5976 bighas of land of encroachment.

The drive which started on February 14 morning amid heavy security force deployment will continue till February 16.

According to officials, the massive anti-encroachment campaign aims to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation.



In the eviction that was carried out on February 14 two villages were evacuated. In the Char-Chapori areas near the wildlife sanctuary, approximately 50 excavators and 30 tractors have been deployed for the eviction drive.



Also read : Assam: Massive eviction drive underway on 5976 bighas of land at Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary