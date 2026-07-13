Assam: Rupahihat police seize 12 illegally stored domestic LPG cylinders, one arrested

Rupahihat Police in Assam's Nagaon district seized 12 domestic LPG cylinders allegedly stored illegally during a raid and arrested one person in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as Giyasuddin, a resident of Koch Gaon in the Rupahihat area.

According to police, the cylinders were recovered from Giyasuddin's residence during an operation against the illegal storage of domestic LPG cylinders.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the cylinders and whether they were intended for illegal sale or commercial use.

The seizure has sparked concern among local residents, particularly amid an alleged shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the area.

Further investigation is underway.