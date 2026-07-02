Assam: Rupahihat Police seize 122 bottles of codeine cough syrup hidden in paddy machine, one arrested

Rupahihat Police in Assam's Nagaon district seized 122 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed inside a paddy threshing machine and arrested an alleged drug peddler during a raid based on specific intelligence, officials said.



The accused, identified as Anwar Hussain, was apprehended during the operation carried out at Fakoli under the jurisdiction of Rupahihat Police Station.



According to police, the narcotic cough syrup had been hidden inside a paddy threshing machine in an attempt to evade detection. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search and recovered all 122 bottles of the contraband from the machine.



Police said the operation was part of an ongoing drive against the trafficking of narcotic substances in the district.



Anwar Hussain was taken into custody, and the seized cough syrup has been confiscated.



Police are continuing to interrogate the accused to ascertain the source of the contraband, identify other persons involved in the supply network and determine its intended destination.