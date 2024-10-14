Flight operations will resume from Rupsi Airport in Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar district, on November 17.

After almost a year of closure, AllINCE AIR will begin student flights to Guwahati and Kolkata.

The airport, initially operated under the UDAN scheme by Flybig, saw its operations halted on November 8, 2023.

Following protests from local organizations and efforts by MP Jayanta Basumatary in Parliament, the Indian government has prioritized resuming flights.

Preparations are now complete, and MP Basumatary has visited the airport to review the arrangements.



Also Read: Assam government's decision to rename Rupsi Airport faces severe backlash

The Assam cabinet decided on July 31 to rename the historically significant Rupsi Airport in honour of Bodo social reformer Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma. However, this decision has sparked controversy, with eight organisations protesting at the Rupsi Airport gate on Friday (August 2).

Rupsi Airport, located in the extreme western part of Assam, is not only historically significant but also the second-largest airport in Asia. The origins of Rupsi Airport can be traced back to the unified Goalpara district, which included the three civic subdivisions of Dhubri, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar, during the last reign of Rupshi Zamindar of the Koch dynasty.

The airport area once consisted of 7200 bighas of tea gardens owned by the former Rupshi Zamindar, Jatindra Narayan Choudhury.