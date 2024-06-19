The Assam government today (June 19) announced that the delimitation process of village panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zilla parishads will be completed by August. The decision has been taken in order to hold elections for the rural bodies by 2024-end.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the details of this delimitation exercise were finalised during a recent Cabinet meeting.

This move follows a similar process for Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies last year.

"To rationalise resource utilisation and strengthen democratic representation at the grassroots, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal for reorganisation of development blocks and delimitation of village panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zilla parishads in Assam," Pegu told reporters.

The interim delimitation exercise in Assam, conducted just before the New Year 2023 and aimed at ensuring equitable representation, was seen by many as a strategic move to secure political dominance for Assamese-speaking and indigenous groups.