Popular Assamese singer Zublee Baruah has been admitted to Health City Hospital since last 5 days, due to post COVID complications and viral pneumonia.

According to reports, her condition is stable now.

Notably, singer Zublee Baruah tested positive for Covid19 in the month of April last year.

The news has been confirmed by the singer herself in a Facebook post.

Revealing that she is “fine” as of now, the singer wrote: “Feeling a Lil (little) weak though with a mild headache since morning.”

Zublee also stated that she does not want to infect others, and thus, requested those people, who met her in the last 6-7 days, to get themselves tested for Covid19.

Covid19 in the month of April last year.