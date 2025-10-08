Assam: Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj expels 'Mahanta family' over Zubeen Garg death row

The Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj has issued a formal resolution announcing the expulsion of Shyamkanu Mahanta, son of the late Leela Mahanta and Nirupama Mahanta of Sri Sri Borkhat Par Satra in Sivasagar, along with his family, from the Gosai community. In an official statement, the organisation alleged that Shyamkanu Mahanta was among the prime conspirators in the mysterious death of Assam’s celebrated singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

According to the Samaj, the decision was prompted by mounting community resentment and widespread outrage over the alleged involvement of Mahanta in the case. The organisation simultaneously announced the expulsion of Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta, daughter of former Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, and her family, citing a controversial video she released during this year’s Bihu celebrations. The Samaj claimed the video was unacceptable and violated Assamese cultural and moral values.

“Despite filing a complaint with the local police station, no action has been taken so far,” said Debendra Nath Mahanta, President of the Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj. “These actions were deeply disrespectful and hurtful to the sentiments of the community. We strongly condemn such behaviour and have formally barred the involved families from any future participation in social or religious affairs of the Gosai community.”

This development marks one of the sternest public actions taken by a religious and cultural body in Assam amid continued public outrage and demands for clarity over the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.